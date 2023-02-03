ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brian D. Evans: The Digital Marketer Changing the Game with Web3

Brian D. Evans is a serial entrepreneur, and early mover able to identify opportunities long before they go mainstream. With a Swiss MBA and numerous successful ventures in various industries, he’s not just a business executive, but an experienced entrepreneur who has made his mark. From building several eCommerce and digital marketing companies to consulting for successful businesses, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

