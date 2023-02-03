Read full article on original website
How Jason McElchar, the SaaS Pioneer Behind GrowthRate is Helping Businesses Streamline Lead Generation with an All-In-One SaaS Solution
SaaS (Software as a Service), is a type of software delivery model that is valuable when it comes to lead generation for businesses as SaaS solutions are used to automate and streamline the process of acquiring and nurturing potential customers. This can involve tasks such as website optimization, email and...
Brian D. Evans: The Digital Marketer Changing the Game with Web3
Brian D. Evans is a serial entrepreneur, and early mover able to identify opportunities long before they go mainstream. With a Swiss MBA and numerous successful ventures in various industries, he’s not just a business executive, but an experienced entrepreneur who has made his mark. From building several eCommerce and digital marketing companies to consulting for successful businesses, he’s a force to be reckoned with.
