Buck Trends: USU Researcher Tracking COVID-19 Virus in Utah's Mule Deer Populations
Humans don’t hold a monopoly on COVID-19 infections — we’ve passed the virus on to other animals: dogs, cats, lions, mink and deer, to name a few, and researchers don’t yet know much about how SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) moves through animal populations. Kezia Manlove from the Quinney College of Natural Resources is working to change that.
“Power of One” Doctoral Assistantships: Producing Leaders to Tackle Natural Resource Challenges in Developing Nations
Mike Jacobs and Cathy Schloeder received their doctorates in rangeland ecology and wildlife ecology, respectively, at Utah State University in 1999. Beginning in the 1980s, they forged distinguished careers working in difficult places beset by poverty, violence and tough natural resource challenges. Projects have occurred in Ethiopia, Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Afghanistan.
