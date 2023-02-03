Read full article on original website
Salem State University Health and Wellness Sponsored Survey
Starting on Monday, February 13 through Monday, March 6 all Salem State University students will receive an email about participating in the National College Health Assessment sponsored by the American College Health Association. We encourage all students to participate. Students should keep a lookout for an email with the subject...
Salem State Music Alumnus Jabari Tovar’16, named in Yamaha’s “40 Under 40”
Jabari Tovar’ 16 has been recognized as part of Yamaha Music’s 2023 “40 Under 40” for excellence in music education. Selected from hundreds of nominees, Tovar is an instrumental music teacher and percussion specialist in the Salem Public Schools. In addition to being an alumnus of Salem State, he is also an alumnus of the Salem Public Schools.
