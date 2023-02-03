Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau
Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
CoinTelegraph
Stablecoin adoption could lead to DeFi growth, says Aave founder
Stani Kulechov, the founder of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, highlighted several issues within the DeFi space at the StarkWare Sessions 2023, held at The Cameri Theatre in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a fireside chat titled “DeFi: Resilience in the Face of Global Uncertainty,” Kulechov and Cointelegraph’s managing editor...
CoinTelegraph
Starkware commits to open source its ‘magic wand’ Starknet Prover
Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution StarkWare announced plans to open source its proprietary Starknet Prover under the Apache 2.0 license, which has processed 327 million transactions and minted 95 million nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to date. The prover is the crucial engine Starkware uses to roll up hundreds of thousands of...
CoinTelegraph
Community votes to deploy Uniswap v3 on Boba Network
Members of the Uniswap community voted in favor of deploying Uniswap v3 on Boba Network’s layer-2 protocol on Ethereum. Gaining over 51 million votes, the proposal submitted by Boba Foundation and FranklinDAO to deploy Uniswap v3 on Boba Network passed. This means that the Boba Network will be the sixth chain to deploy Uniswap v3, with the deployment scheduled to proceed in the coming weeks. The move was backed by several entities, such as GFX Labs, Blockchain at Michigan, Gauntlet and ConsenSys.
CoinTelegraph
Proof-of-Stake-and-Activity (PoSA): A consensus mechanism for the new era in Web3
Blockchain technology has disrupted various industries by providing a secure decentralized platform for transactions and data storage. The consensus mechanism is one of the most critical components of any blockchain out there, as it ensures its reliability and security. In recent years, new consensus mechanisms have been introduced, and existing ones have been improved to cater to the growing demands of the industry.
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
CoinTelegraph
Creator of cannabis-themed metaverse shares his vision for the industry
The cannabis industry has long been fragmented, both geographically and politically. Recognizing this, Mark Bonner, CEO of Cannaverse Technologies and creator of Cannaland, decided to take matters into his own hands. With a background in renewable energy, Mark Bonner brings a unique perspective to the cannabis industry. He saw the...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dominates as primary focus for digital asset investors: Report
On Feb. 6, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that investors are showing a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The report indicates a change...
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that will provide digital infrastructure and decarbonized energy to clients via the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick is now ready for lease. Powered...
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
CoinTelegraph
Australia and the UK share their big picture of crypto: Law Decoded, Jan. 31–Feb. 6
The U.K. outline of the future financial services regulatory regime for crypto covers a broad range of topics, from the troubles of algorithmic stablecoins to nonfungible tokens and initial coin offerings. And it’s certainly good news for the industry, as the upcoming regulation doesn’t propose a ban on algorithmic stablecoins or excessive requirements on data sharing for digital asset operators.
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Warns Rise of Solana, Avalanche Could Be Thwarted by Polygon and Other Ethereum Layer-2s
Bloomberg’s lead commodity strategist says that scaling solutions on Ethereum (ETH) may be threatening the rise of the alternative layer-1s like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). In a new report on crypto assets, Mike McGlone says that Ethereum layer-2s are gaining rapid adoption, and are stopping the flow of...
CoinTelegraph
London emerges as world’s most crypto-ready city for business — research
Along with pro-crypto regulations, mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a supporting infrastructure that can allow the general public access and exposure to the ecosystem. When considering eight key indicators around taxes, ATMs, jobs and events in crypto, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups.
CoinTelegraph
Binance Tax launched to prepare crypto users for the tax season
For many countries, the tax season is right around the corner, which means companies in the crypto industry will need to be ready to help their users comply with local regulations. On Feb. 6, crypto exchange Binance announced it is launching a tax reporting tool to help users stay on...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips post-jobs report, and Core Scientific to hand over rigs to pay debt: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Andrew Thurman, head of content at Nansen, discusses the analytics firm's research on liquid staking and what to expect from the Ethereum network's next upgrade.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Comments / 0