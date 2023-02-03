Members of the Uniswap community voted in favor of deploying Uniswap v3 on Boba Network’s layer-2 protocol on Ethereum. Gaining over 51 million votes, the proposal submitted by Boba Foundation and FranklinDAO to deploy Uniswap v3 on Boba Network passed. This means that the Boba Network will be the sixth chain to deploy Uniswap v3, with the deployment scheduled to proceed in the coming weeks. The move was backed by several entities, such as GFX Labs, Blockchain at Michigan, Gauntlet and ConsenSys.

