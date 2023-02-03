Read full article on original website
Chicopee's search for the next superintendent has taken longer than initially expected
CHICOPEE, Mass. — The hiring of Chicopee's next superintendent of schools took longer than some expected and during multiple rounds of voting the debate around the finalists became heated at times. What You Need To Know. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Chicopee school committee chose to deliberate the decision...
In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
Worcester city manager's new plan puts focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's city manager is presenting a plan to reorganize city rolls and offices in an effort to put a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. City Manager Eric Batista will present the plan to the city council this week. It involves reorganizing the executive office of diversity,...
Boland's Bar and Patio celebrates grand opening in Canal District, draws ties to Worcester's history
WORCESTER, Mass — A new bar is now open in Worcester's Canal District, with some interesting ties to the city's history. Boland's Bar and Patio celebrated its grand opening Saturday on Water Street. The pub is named after Irish immigrant Tobias Boland, who helped construct the Blackstone Canal. According to the College of the Holy Cross' archives, Boland also constructed Temple and Winter streets and built houses in the area as well.
South girls hoop: Tough on the court and in the classroom
WORCESTER, Mass. - The South High School girls' basketball team is undefeated and one of the best teams in the state in Division 2. But that's only half the story with these Colonels, they have a team GPA of 3.9, they are as tough in the classroom as they are on the court.
Skiers, hikers brave sub-zero temps at Wachusett
PRINCETON, Mass. - Most people probably decided to stay inside on Saturday, but the few who chose to venture out into sub-zero temperatures were more than happy to have the great outdoors to themselves. When people arrived at Wachusett Mountain early Saturday morning, temperatures were hovering around -13 degrees. It...
Park 'N Shop in Auburn celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations
AUBURN, Mass. - It's an institution in Auburn, and it's back doing business again. Park 'n Shop on Southbridge Street held its grand re-opening ceremony Saturday. The local grocery chain had been closed for roughly five months as renovation work was done throughout the store. Fans of the well-known carpets throughout the store will now have some new floors to look at, as they have been replaced. Park 'n Shop also underwent more improvements, adding newer coolers, lighting, vendors, shelves, as well as some updates to the building's exterior.
