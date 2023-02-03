WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO