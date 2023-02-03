ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

'Fly, Eagles, Fly' Thanks to Upper Darby's Bobby Mansure

With the Philadelphia Eagles heading to their fourth Super Bowl, "Fly, Eagles, Fly" is once again being sung loud and proud in our Delaware County communities. You can thank Upper Darby native Bobby Mansure and Brian Saunders for the version we all sing today, writes Kevin Tustin in a Jan. 25, 2018 Daily Times article.
UPPER DARBY, PA
bvmsports.com

How February Shapes Up For the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers 21st Century All-Stars: A Brief History by Kevin Lagowski Analysis How February Shapes Up For the Flyers by Scott Cole 2 minutes ago Tweet Share x Pin Comment Since the Christmas break, the Flyers have been on a remarkable, and somewhat surprising run. From the holiday break until the All-Star break, the team has gone 10-4-2 with two…
PHILADELPHIA, PA

