vernonrecord.com
Green hydrogen facility construction 12 to 18 months away
Representatives from Air Products and AES met with local officials and community leaders to discuss their development of an estimated $4 billion renewable energy and green hydrogen project in Wilbarger County. The project will be owned and operated through an equal partnership between Air Products and AES. The facility will...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will stick with a two-tiered start and end times system for the 2023-2024 school year, despite board approval in January to move to a tree-tiered system. The announcement comes after the school district decided to pause the implementation of the three-tiered start...
Fort Sill Commander suspended
FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
kswo.com
High gas bills impact residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people are experiencing the impact of high natural gas prices. Sheryl Gregory is the executive director for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, who provides utility bill assistance, but she has also lived in Lawton for over 20 years. Gregory said in that time she has...
vernonrecord.com
Roger Kevin McLennan
Away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Castleberry officiating. Burial will follow at the Big. Valley Cemetery in Medicine Mound, Texas. under the. direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Roger was born Thursday, June 16, 1955, in Quanah,. Texas. He was the son of the late Gladstone McLennan.
vernonrecord.com
Under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Kenneth is survived by brothers, Gary Raschke of Chillicothe, Texas and Dennis. Raschke and wife Demetra of Iowa Park, Texas; sister, Lisa Singleton and husband. Casey of Chillicothe, Texas; nieces and nephews, Angela Baka and husband. Daniel, Melissa Singleton, Rina Lagrone and husband...
vernonrecord.com
Proposed speed limit change for portion of 287
According to Adel Lewis TXDOT Public Information Officer, there is a proposed speed limit change pending approval by the Texas Transportation Commission that would affect a section of U.S. 287 through Oklaunion. The proposal is to lower the speed limit from its current 75 mph down to 65 mph. This...
Military.com
Sources: Fort Sill Commander Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base
The commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was temporarily suspended from duty Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on base, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer, was suspended in the midst...
‘Fur-ever’ event brings vendors, dog-friendly environment for shoppers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With all the ice and cold behind us, people came out to show small businesses support outside of Panera. Vendors were set up along with Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Underdog Express with fosters for adoption, and dog lovers were able to get smooches with pooches at a booth. People could also […]
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
kswo.com
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
Electrical fire damages apartment, displaces family
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family was displaced Saturday night after an electrical adapter plugged into a child’s toy sparked a fire, causing damage to the apartment. According to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly before midnight, the fire department responded to a structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Taft Blvd. […]
Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire
Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire on Maurine Street.
kswo.com
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
newschannel6now.com
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
WATCH: McDonald’s rage incident caught on camera, suspect arrested
The victim reported while she was in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's, a man exited his vehicle, came over to her car, and struck the passenger's side mirror.
