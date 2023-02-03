Read full article on original website
Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical AchievementDeanLandCobb County, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Winter Guard Exhibition Brings Dance, Acrobatics and More to Harrison HS on Jan. 29DeanLandHarrison, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announced
(Forsyth County, GA) After 25 years, the City of Cumming Recreation and Parks Department will be getting a new department director. Director Greg Little first started working at the department in 1985 as the athletic director before taking on the role as the department director in 1998.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Co encourages residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Habersham County E-911/Emergency Management Director Lynn Smith reminds county residents to take time to prepare for future severe weather events such as tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods, which can occur suddenly, and leave residents who have not prepared for them in potential danger. “Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an opportune time...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement conducts 'clearing operation' as construction begins on 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia carried out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester. "In an ongoing effort to ensure that...
Monroe Local News
Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility
Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Middle Georgia representative leading state ag & consumer affairs committee
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Middle Georgia's Rep. Robert Dickey will continue his tradition of ag leadership in Atlanta, being appointed chairman of the House Agriculture & Consumer Affairs Committee. "I am humbled and honored by this appointment to continue to chair the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. I appreciate Speaker Burns...
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
baldwin2k.com
40-something percent of GMC Prep teachers sign "Vote of No Confidence" letter directed at school president
Sides are being chosen around the Old Capitol Building, and the issue of Steve Greer's firing as Georgia Military College's prep school principal doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. On Friday afternoon, a total of 25 different Georgia Military College Prep teachers, representing 40-something percent of all of...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
OnlyInYourState
Paddling Through The Cypress Trees At This State Park Is A Magical Georgia Adventure That Will Light Up Your Soul
Here in the Peach State, we’re lucky enough to have a myriad of spots to go paddling. Whether you’re a fan of floating along in a canoe, kayaking down the rapids, or simply enjoying a breezy day on a paddle board, there’s no shortage of places to be out on the water in Georgia. One of our favorites is George L. Smith State Park, a 1,600-acre oasis in Emanuel County. It’s an amazing spot to escape into nature. Thanks to its somewhat remote location, it isn’t nearly as crowded as some of our more popular state parks. It has amazing scenery that’s wonderful to observe from land, but even better when you’re in a kayak. Mill Pond Kayak Tours offers guided group tours that are an absolute blast regardless of your kayaking experience level.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
On the Market Duluth Estate is the Epitome of Low Country Architecture
Located near historic downtown Duluth, the Sweet Bottom Plantation community features a fully staffed 24-hour guardhouse and includes use of on-site lighted tennis and pickleball courts, large swimming pool, clubhouse, and playground.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
