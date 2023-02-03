Here in the Peach State, we’re lucky enough to have a myriad of spots to go paddling. Whether you’re a fan of floating along in a canoe, kayaking down the rapids, or simply enjoying a breezy day on a paddle board, there’s no shortage of places to be out on the water in Georgia. One of our favorites is George L. Smith State Park, a 1,600-acre oasis in Emanuel County. It’s an amazing spot to escape into nature. Thanks to its somewhat remote location, it isn’t nearly as crowded as some of our more popular state parks. It has amazing scenery that’s wonderful to observe from land, but even better when you’re in a kayak. Mill Pond Kayak Tours offers guided group tours that are an absolute blast regardless of your kayaking experience level.

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO