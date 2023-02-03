ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Monroe Local News

Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it. “Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of...
MONROE, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
OnlyInYourState

Paddling Through The Cypress Trees At This State Park Is A Magical Georgia Adventure That Will Light Up Your Soul

Here in the Peach State, we’re lucky enough to have a myriad of spots to go paddling. Whether you’re a fan of floating along in a canoe, kayaking down the rapids, or simply enjoying a breezy day on a paddle board, there’s no shortage of places to be out on the water in Georgia. One of our favorites is George L. Smith State Park, a 1,600-acre oasis in Emanuel County. It’s an amazing spot to escape into nature. Thanks to its somewhat remote location, it isn’t nearly as crowded as some of our more popular state parks. It has amazing scenery that’s wonderful to observe from land, but even better when you’re in a kayak. Mill Pond Kayak Tours offers guided group tours that are an absolute blast regardless of your kayaking experience level.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
DeanLand

When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy