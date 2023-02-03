Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple locations in FloridaKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
orangeobserver.com
Second Harvest Food Bank to host second Ultimate Garden Party
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is back to host its second Ultimate Garden Party. The event, which first premiered last year, raises awareness that one in eight Central Floridians is at risk of going to bed hungry on any given night. All proceeds raised at the Ultimate...
New-to-market restaurant chain locks down downtown Orlando space
A prime ground-floor corner space at one of downtown Orlando’s “Main & Main” intersections has inked a new-to-market restaurant tenant.
theapopkavoice.com
Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
villages-news.com
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
Missing and endangered Marion County teen may be in Orlando area, deputies say
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
Bay News 9
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
disneyfoodblog.com
One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando
There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
fox35orlando.com
Adoptable pets in Orlando: These dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. To see all adoptable pets...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson. "Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he...
Officials issue boil water advisory for Poinciana area near Reedy Creek
Officials with the Toho Water Authority announced a boil water advisory is in effect for customers in the Poinciana area.
