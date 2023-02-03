Read full article on original website
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Demaris Washington, 85; service Feb. 11
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Thomas Singleton, 77; service Feb. 18
Thomas McLean Singleton, 77, “Tom” or “Tommy” to his friends and family, formerly from Newport, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home in Durham, North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, February...
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Peletier board tables vegetative waste site ordinance on advice of town attorney
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session...
Gabriella Gulley, 77; incomplete
Gabriella Gill Gulley, 77, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ashley Bell, 54; private service
Ashley Marie Bell, 54, of Beaufort, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Valentine's Day Pub Crawl to spread love throughout Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach. The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features...
Emerald Isle starts process to replace fire station paid for with FEMA funds
EMERALD ISLE — More than four years after Hurricane Florence damaged one of the town’s two fire stations, Emerald Isle is moving forward with a plan to rebuild it. The town recently posted on its website a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from architects interested in designing a building to rebuild fire station 2 at 2810 Emerald Drive (Highway 58) in the eastern end of town.
Kenneth Zeringue, 82; no service
Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Peletier commissioners accept Overby’s resignation, will pick replacement in March
PELETIER — At the suggestion of Mayor Dale Sowers, Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed to wait until next month to pick a replacement for Steven Overby who resigned from the board Jan. 12, less than one month into the second year of his first four-year term. The board met...
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected
NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
