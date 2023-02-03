Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Clayton News Daily
Ex-NFL cornerback Vontae Davis arrested on DUI suspicion
Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for three teams from 2009 to 2018, was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck. Davis' arrest came early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Fla., with the news becoming public...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday. Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Clayton News Daily
Madden simulation predicts Eagles over Chiefs in Super Bowl
The Madden NFL 23 video game is predicting a change to the recent run of competitive Super Bowls -- the official simulation plays out with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl LVII. The simulation game was tied 10-10 at the half. However, the Eagles...
Steelers' Brian Flores Late Addition to Cardinals Second-Round HC Interviews
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant is growing interest around the league.
Clayton News Daily
Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games
Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe. X-rays...
Clayton News Daily
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona. Green made the announcement on his Instagram page. 50 most physical jobs in America. "I've stayed true to the game and it owes...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR
The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will miss the Super Bowl, as expected, with his own ongoing injury issues. Edwards-Helaire will be active for the first time since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Clayton News Daily
Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach. Flores, who is...
Ex-Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
Yardbarker
Report: Vance Joseph, Brian Callahan Out of Running for Cardinals HC Job
The Arizona Cardinals currently have three second interviews scheduled for their head coach vacancy, as Lou Anarumo, Brian Flores and Mike Kafka all made the cut after the first round of meeting with the team. All three will interview with the team this week. The Cardinals will move forward in...
Clayton News Daily
Report: NBA, union to extend CBA opt-out deadline again
The NBA and the players union are expected to agree to once again extend the deadline to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, ESPN reported Monday. The current deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 8, but ESPN reports that the NBA's board of governors voted Friday to give the league's labor relations committee the approval to give notice of a June 30 opt-out on a labor deal or extend that opt-out again.
