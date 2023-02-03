Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach. Flores, who is...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
‘Welcome to Broncos Country’: Sean Payton officially announced as Denver head coach
The Denver Broncos have made a key decision as the team looks to recover from a disappointing season and regain some standing in the AFC West — Sean Payton is officially the head coach.
Clayton News Daily
Ex-NFL cornerback Vontae Davis arrested on DUI suspicion
Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for three teams from 2009 to 2018, was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck. Davis' arrest came early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Fla., with the news becoming public...
Report: Broncos Hire Zach Strief as New OL Coach
Strief was a standout lineman for the Saints.
Yardbarker
Broncos Bound? Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Withdraws from Vikings Job
Things are heating up for Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai. After being requested for an interview for the role of defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos on Friday, Desai has now withdrawn his name from consideration of defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, per reports Saturday from 9News in Denver.
Clayton News Daily
Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games
Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe. X-rays...
Sources: Ejiro Evero out as Broncos' DC amid outside interest
The Broncos have agreed to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other jobs, sources told ESPN.
Clayton News Daily
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green retired Monday after 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green, 34, played his last two seasons in Arizona. Green made the announcement on his Instagram page. 50 most physical jobs in America. "I've stayed true to the game and it owes...
Clayton News Daily
Madden simulation predicts Eagles over Chiefs in Super Bowl
The Madden NFL 23 video game is predicting a change to the recent run of competitive Super Bowls -- the official simulation plays out with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl LVII. The simulation game was tied 10-10 at the half. However, the Eagles...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR
The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman will miss the Super Bowl, as expected, with his own ongoing injury issues. Edwards-Helaire will be active for the first time since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
Former OC candidate Adrian Klemm reportedly hired by Patriots
The New England Patriots continue to build their 2023 offensive staff with the reported hiring of former Oregon associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. ESPN’s senior college football writer Pete Thamel reported the news on Monday. Klemm, who was the first player drafted...
Clayton News Daily
Report: NBA, union to extend CBA opt-out deadline again
The NBA and the players union are expected to agree to once again extend the deadline to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, ESPN reported Monday. The current deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 8, but ESPN reports that the NBA's board of governors voted Friday to give the league's labor relations committee the approval to give notice of a June 30 opt-out on a labor deal or extend that opt-out again.
Comments / 0