ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Mississippi

By Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNvtP_0kbmAB7n00
Jan 24, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Amaree Abram (1) dribbles during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt, Ole Miss meet, each with something to prove

Vanderbilt and visiting Ole Miss each look to snap losing streaks as the Southeastern Conference foes meet Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Georgia, Ole Miss stumble into SEC matchup

Georgia will look to beat visiting Ole Miss for the second time in about three weeks in Southeastern Conference play Tuesday night at Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6) lost for the fifth time in their past six games with an 82-57 setback at Texas A&M on Saturday. Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9) extended its losing streak to five games with a 74-71 setback at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat

The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TENNESSEE STATE
hottytoddy.com

Young Alumna Gives Back to School of Accountancy

Stephanie Jennings Teague, of Chicago, sees her commitment of $100,000 to the Patterson School of Accountancy’s new building at the University of Mississippi as a means of saying “thank you.”. “It is a way to show a small token of my appreciation to Ole Miss, the faculty and...
OXFORD, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Tunica County schools to hold job fair on Feb 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County School District is hiring teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year. They have announced a hiring event for ALL positions. The event will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the Tunica Middle School Gym. The address is 2486 Highway 61 in Tunica, MS 38676.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions

Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
hottytoddy.com

Spotlight on Double Decker Headliners

The Double Decker Arts Festival will once again, be a two-day event, on April 28 and 29. While the entire event showcases the talents of many local artists and offers great food choices, the music is what drives the crowds to Oxford. Hotty Toddy News will run bios on each...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university offers grants to community organizations

The University of Mississippi has awarded funding to six projects aimed at increasing collaboration between the institution and the Lafayette County and Oxford communities. The Community Engaged Partnership Development Fund grants are awarded by the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and support the UM Empower Now strategic plan. “Providing...
OXFORD, MS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy