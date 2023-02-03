In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope gave an update on the development of the God of War series coming to Prime Video. The #GodofWar live-action series is highly anticipated among fans of both the 2018 God of War video game and God of War Ragnarok, although not much is known just yet about the God of War show. The synopsis for the live-action series was released late last year, and it appears the upcoming series will follow the storyline laid out in the 2018 God of War game. While there hasn’t been any announcement on casting or directors just yet, we do know Cory Barlog will be one of the show’s executive producers. In other entertainment news,YouTuber Kane Parsons landed a deal with A24 to produce and direct a feature length movie based on his The Backrooms YouTube series. And we’re giving away free game codes and more at this year’s Fan Fest. Just watch around to find out more!

16 HOURS AGO