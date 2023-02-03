Read full article on original website
Chapter 8 - Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue is the eighth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac needs to fix the Comms Array so they can receive feedback from the SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Search and Rescue below.
