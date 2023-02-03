Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho shooting, Legislative look ahead, Winter Storm, Santa Fe Obelisk, Valentine’s auction
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed – Officers are still investigating after Rio Rancho police say they arrested a man who was driving around with the body of a woman he shot and killed. Police say they got a call from someone who […]
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
Turquoise miner keeps family business alive in Madrid
"Sometimes, you'll get magic pockets where you find one, and then you'll find another, and another," said Trading Bird Gallery Owner Riana Newman Peaker.
tourcounsel.com
DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico
DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
KOAT 7
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
Albuquerque’s nuclear science museum welcomes Soviet missile
The Soviet missile is on loan from the New Mexico Museum of Military History.
Best soups crowned in New Mexico’s 2023 Souper Bowl
It was a successful event for a good cause.
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
UNM Black Student Union cleans up bus stops for Transit Equity Day
Mayor Keller said the small homage is just an example of the city showing its support for Rosa Park's civil rights work.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
KOAT 7
Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
