SPECIAL REPORT: How to Prevent Mass Shootings in America

How do we prevent deadly mass shootings like the ones in California in January in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay?

There were 18 people who were killed in the those two mass shootings, just two of dozens that occur every year in the U.S.

The KOGO News staff interviewed people on both sides of the issue and others who offer ways and hope about what we can do in an effort to prevent these tragedies.

We interviewed a top FBI official, the president of a national gun safety organization, the head of a gun owners group, an expert on the victims, and leaders of churches.

Listen to the podcast below: