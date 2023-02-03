Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Prospect Capital's Earnings: A Preview
Prospect Capital PSEC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Prospect Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Prospect Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Kyndryl Hldgs
Kyndryl Hldgs KD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kyndryl Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.82. Kyndryl Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Two Harbors Investment's Earnings
Two Harbors Investment TWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Two Harbors Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Two Harbors Investment bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q1 Revenue: $1.33 billion in line with estimates. Q1 EPS: $2.59 missed estimates of $2.61. Skyworks...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Not Making Enough Money: 'They Need A Merger'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," host Jim Cramer called Cintas Corp CTAS "one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, Cramer thinks that "PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make." Zoom Video Communications Inc...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Shares Are Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 6.52% to $21.50 during Tuesday's after-hours session. The company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. What Happened: Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as...
Benzinga
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Hedera Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has risen 10.98% to $0.08. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.07 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57. The chart below...
What's Next After Tesla's 58% YTD Rally? Analyst Expects This Key Event To Bring More Upside
The Tesla Inc. TSLA stock has soared 86% from the year-to-date low of $104.64 and gained about 58.11% year-to-date, as investors bet on improving fundamentals and economy. What Happened: For the Tesla stock, the next catalytic event is the company’s first-ever “Investor Day” scheduled for Mar. 1.
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Get $0 Price Target From Analyst After 'Last Gasp' Effort To Avoid Bankruptcy
An analyst is sharing updated comments on struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which included a price target that fans of the stock won’t be pleased about. The Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst: Wedbush analyst Seth Basham had an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.
