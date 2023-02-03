Under the terms of the extended partnership between the duo, H2 will continue to deliver official betting market data for IBIA. Moreover, IBIA will also benefit from H2’s leading database which consists of approximately 2 million data points from more than 175 gambling jurisdictions in over 100 countries around the world. H2’s invaluable data has helped the Association significantly over the last few years. In fact, according to the latest announcement, the duo will continue to expand their collaboration further.

13 HOURS AGO