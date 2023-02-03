Read full article on original website
H2 Gambling Capital and IBIA Extend Betting Market Data Deal
Under the terms of the extended partnership between the duo, H2 will continue to deliver official betting market data for IBIA. Moreover, IBIA will also benefit from H2’s leading database which consists of approximately 2 million data points from more than 175 gambling jurisdictions in over 100 countries around the world. H2’s invaluable data has helped the Association significantly over the last few years. In fact, according to the latest announcement, the duo will continue to expand their collaboration further.
PlayAGS to Deliver High-Performing Slots for DraftKings
Supplier of online casino content PlayAGS announced another game content partnership with a high-profile US gaming operator, DraftKings, to continue to expand its presence in the North American iGaming market. Turbocharge DraftKings Casino’s Operations. The new content deal with Boston-based DraftKings will see PlayAGS deliver a portfolio of over...
Kindred Tackles Harmful Gambling Revenue One Quarter at a Time
Kindred Group reported that revenue from harmful gambling fell by 0.5% to 3.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.8% in the third quarter. This progress is part of the group’s broader Journey towards Zero program, which wants to see the company’s revenue streams completely decoupled from harmful gambling.
NetBet Adopts Citizen’s Payment Solution
NetBet UK, a leading online casino brand, has penned a deal with the payment solutions provider Citizen. Under the agreement, NetBet will benefit from Citizen’s lightning-fast payments. As agreed, Citizen will join the list of NetBet partners and will leverage its critically-acclaimed cashless payment solutions to improve deposits and...
White Label Casinos Splits from iGaming Group
A new provider of white gaming label casino solutions for iGaming operators has hit the market. The company in question is White Label Casinos, a former part of iGaming Group. The new studio, formed after a mutual separation from the latter company, will seek to revolutionize iGaming with intuitive products that are easy to use by industry startups and established companies alike.
