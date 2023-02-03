Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
communitynewspapers.com
Eisinger Law Helps Condo Associations Navigate Realities of Communal Living
For the sheer density of condominiums per ZIP code nationwide, Aventura, Sunny Isles and North Miami Beach top even populous New York City, with Hallandale Beach and Miami Beach running statistically close behind. According to the Community Association Institute, condo living in South Florida shows no signs of slowing down, with Miami leading the way with the greatest number of condo development projects in Florida.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents
MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Inside the 'Bentley' of luxury residential towers, opening in Miami
MIAMI--The coastline of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, will be getting a new addition in 2026: the sparkling exterior of Bentley Motors' first residential building, rising above a skyline full of luxury condos and hotels.At approximately 749 feet tall, Bentley Residences is currently set to be the tallest US oceanfront building, according to a spokesperson for the project. Designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, which is also delivering the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, the 63-story building will feature 216 units with sweeping ocean views, a slew of amenities, and an elevator designed to take residents up to their doorstep while seated...
Click10.com
Kevin Steele leaves Miami Hurricanes for Alabama, per report
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mario Cristobal’s offseason just became a bit more complicated. The Canes head coach is now looking for a defensive coordinator. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. 2 men caught on camera burglarizing Miami home. Miami Central's dilapidated weight room gets...
flkeysnews.com
Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says
The National Weather Service in Miami issued alerts for “multiple hazards” this weekend in South Florida — one day after Miami set a new high temperature record Friday for the day of 87 degrees. That beat a record set in Miami of 85 degrees on the same...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Miami Gardens; investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire broke out in Miami Gardens, Monday morning. Just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire along Northwest 209th Street and 38th Place. When fire crews arrived, they quickly controlled the blaze. No injures were reported. Officials are still investigating...
