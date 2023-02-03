Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBA
Jaylen Brown leaves Celtics-Sixers game after colliding with Jayson Tatum
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket. Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half....
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
NBA App to broadcast 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup this weekend
Four championship teams from across the globe will square off this weekend in the Canary Islands for the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, brought to you live on the NBA App!. The tournament, held this Friday and Sunday on the Spanish island of Tenerife, will feature the G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers; Basketball Africa League victors U.S. Monastir; FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife and São Paulo, which took home the BCL for the Americas.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver praises LeBron James' 'towering achievement'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by...
NBA
"This Is A Basketball Community" | NBA All-Star Weekend To Showcase How Special The State Of Utah Truly Is
As a lifelong Jazz fan, Ryan Smith vividly remembers when Utah hosted the NBA All-Star game 30 years ago. Although he didn't attend the marquee events, Smith recalls the vibe that took over downtown Salt Lake City. With people visiting from all over the world hoping to get a glimpse of the best basketball players, the energy was so palpable that it forever left an impression on him.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
NBA
Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas
Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
NBA
David Duke Jr. Selected to Play in 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game During All-Star Weekend
BROOKLYN – The NBA G League announced today that Brooklyn Nets two-way guard David Duke Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. EST at the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game features this season’s top NBA G League performers and will be televised live on NBA TV.
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge
Call it fate, call it whatever you want. On Friday, Feb. 17, Utah rookie center Walker Kessler will suit up for former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams and Team Deron in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach Team Jason and its seven NBA G League players.
NBA
Pistons misfire from 3 as Tatum leads Celtics to win
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 111-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TROUBLE FROM THREE – The Pistons hung with a Boston team that brought the NBA’s best record (37-16) to Little Caesars Arena for a half despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line. Then Jayson Tatum took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 of his 34 points, and when the Pistons still couldn’t generate anything from the 3-point line their puncher’s chance appeared to land nothing but air. Yet after falling behind by 23 points late in the third quarter, they used Tatum’s brief absence to open the fourth quarter on a 14-3 run and eventually pull within six points. The big catalyst? After shooting 5 of 26 from the arc through three quarters, Killian Hayes hit three triples during the run. Ultimately, it was too much Tatum and too little perimeter punch that doomed the Pistons. They did a lot of things right – they limited their turnovers to nine and played good transition defense – but the differential from the 3-point line was a bridge too far. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points in the final home game before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, which has featured his name prominently in the rumor mill though there is unanimity that the Pistons are only willing to listen and have set a high bar for offers for him and their other versatile scoring veteran, Alec Burks.
