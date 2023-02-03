Read full article on original website
Related
967thevine.com
Dwyer Park advisory board under consideration
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are considering forming an advisory board for Dwyer Park. The group would give recommendations for ongoing projects, like the installation of a new dock. The board would include five people from Cortland and one from Preble. More considerations are planned for a...
967thevine.com
Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
967thevine.com
IPD seeks suspect in shooting at Cayuga Garden Apartments
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police in Ithaca are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting Saturday. According to IPD, a person entered the Cayuga Medical Center around 3 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound reportedly not life threatening. Officers later learned the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Cayuga Garden Apartments on Chestnut Street.
967thevine.com
Groton woman facing charges after traffic stop
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction on Fairview Drive at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips had a loaded gun and a small amount of a controlled substance. She was also found to have an active warrant for arrest on unrelated charges. She faces felony possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in Cortlandville Town Court on February 8th, at 11:30 a.m.
967thevine.com
Freeville’s Lonnie Park nabs two Grammys
LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WHCU) — Lonnie Park won two Grammys Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Freeville native won Best Global Album for producing “Sakura” by Masa Takumi of Japan and Best Immersive Album for producing and engineering “Divine Tides.”. Park says winning two Grammys in...
Comments / 0