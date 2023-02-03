Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
WOWT
Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field
A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
WOWT
Monday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday;...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl, leading to overdose
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
WOWT
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
WOWT
Staff member at Nebraska prison allegedly assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
WOWT
Omaha Public Library to launch public survey
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library wants to know what you want. It is starting a new survey on February 15th, asking for public input on what changes people would like to see at local libraries. Omaha’s Swanson Library has something for everyone whether it is computers, playgrounds,...
WOWT
Samuel Bak Museum gallery set to open at UNO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center and the University of Nebraska-Omaha will hold a gallery opening tomorrow at Aksarben Village, near the Scott Campus. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bak is a world-renowned artist and Holocaust survivor. Bak’s surrealist paintings encourage...
WOWT
33rd and Ames murder suspect makes court appearance
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 3 hours ago. After a Nebraska man fell behind on property taxes, questions have been raised over...
WOWT
Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business. “Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said. Ballard once...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Business Innovation Act program sees success for local startups
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago, Kelly Mann took a leap starting her own company. The Business Innovation Act made that leap a little less risky. “I probably never would have started AuditMiner, because I would have used my own funds, potentially mortgage my house, liquidate some 401k of my own in order to put money into there. And that’s just not the risk I’m willing to take as a mother of three,” said Kelly Mann, co-founder of AuditMiner and recipient of grant money from the state.
WOWT
Grover Ice Rink reopens after ceiling collapse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grover Ice Rink is back open Saturday after a ceiling collapse forced skaters off the ice earlier this week. Monday a pipe connected to the ice rink’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice. Staff noticed the...
WOWT
Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall
Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition. A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Sunny skies, mild afternoon.
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
WOWT
Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
WOWT
EPA, HUD grant more funding to help decontaminate lead in metro homes
Chilly out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but a great warm-up is on the way. Partly sunny skies warm us into the 40s by Noon with highs in the mid-50s for the metro. An exhibit featuring the work of Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak will open Saturday...
WOWT
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
