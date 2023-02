A fast-moving fire that started on the Coon Ranch south of Dumas in 1950 went in record books as one of the most-crippling disasters suffered by Panhandle ranchers and farmers.

The fire ruined 115 square miles, blackened pastures, left dead and singed cattle, burned feed piles and left barns and feed lots in rubble. One firefighter, Sunray fire chief Leroy Little, lost his life and another, Sunray firefighter, Fred Carter, was badly burned.