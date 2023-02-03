ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blockchain service Minima partners with WeTransfer

Platform for virtual sharing of files WeTransfer is collaborating with blockchain network Minima to deploy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the system, permitting customers to create NFTs straight from their smartphones. Minima is a mobile-optimized Layer 1 ledger and peer-to-peer system. Its ultra-lean technology, according to its site, would allow individuals...
Don’t Miss Out: Get Ready for International Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Expo 2023 (ICBM Expo)

An Unforgettable Experience at the Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Exhibition!. Are you looking to be part of an incredible event that will give you the best insight into the world of crypto, blockchain and metaverse? Look no further than International Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Expo ICBM Expo 2023! This is one of the most highly anticipated crypto conferences & exhibition of the year and you don’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to further your knowledge and connect with industry experts.
Yuga Labs reaches settlement with RR/BAYC clone collection

Yuga Labs has resolved a dispute with one of the programmers of the RR/BAYC clone collection. The founder of the non fungible token collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, resolved a dispute with Thomas Lehman, the creator of websites and a smart contract that marketed “false” BAYC NFTs, from graphic designer Ryder Ripps, on February 6.
Why is the Ordinals the recent buzz in Bitcoin community

The Ordinals protocol was launched on January 30 with the purpose of letting NFTs store on the Bitcoin blockchain. However, the launch has led to a difference of opinion among those who believe that Bitcoin should be utilized exclusively for financial transactions and those who think that the network can withstand several applications along with meme-inspired art.
Donald Trump NFT secondary sales exceed $16 million

As per OpenSea, on each secondary sale of Trump’s Card NFT, Billy Zanker receives a 10% royalty; the most recent sale brought in $4,400. The collection’s floor price peaked on December 15, 2022, and fell to 0.179 ETH on January 10, 2023. Direct sales of polygons brought in $4 million.
Chinese alcohol company Moutai unveils NFT-linked bottles

The launch of Kweichow Moutai’s NFT collection, which enables owners to purchase limited edition booze in physical stores, was announced on Saturday. Kweichow Moutai is one of the largest Chinese companies by market capitalization and a global leader in the alcoholic beverage industry. The 113,960 Lichun-themed NFTs, sometimes called...

