Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs reaches settlement with RR/BAYC clone collection
Yuga Labs has resolved a dispute with one of the programmers of the RR/BAYC clone collection. The founder of the non fungible token collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, resolved a dispute with Thomas Lehman, the creator of websites and a smart contract that marketed “false” BAYC NFTs, from graphic designer Ryder Ripps, on February 6.
todaynftnews.com
Why is the Ordinals the recent buzz in Bitcoin community
The Ordinals protocol was launched on January 30 with the purpose of letting NFTs store on the Bitcoin blockchain. However, the launch has led to a difference of opinion among those who believe that Bitcoin should be utilized exclusively for financial transactions and those who think that the network can withstand several applications along with meme-inspired art.
todaynftnews.com
Chinese alcohol company Moutai unveils NFT-linked bottles
The launch of Kweichow Moutai’s NFT collection, which enables owners to purchase limited edition booze in physical stores, was announced on Saturday. Kweichow Moutai is one of the largest Chinese companies by market capitalization and a global leader in the alcoholic beverage industry. The 113,960 Lichun-themed NFTs, sometimes called...
Comments / 0