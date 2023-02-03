Read full article on original website
Mariners sign Yankees draft bust
With the No. 32 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected outfielder Aaron Judge. I think it’s safe to say that move paid off, with the slugger winning the 2022 American League MVP Award after setting a new single-season AL record with 62 home runs while contending for the Triple Crown.
MLB Insider Pegs Cubs For Biggest Jump in 2023
An MLB Network insider has pegged the Chicago Cubs as the team that could make the biggest jump in the National League Central during the 2023 MLB season.
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
New York officially inked a former Red Sox pitcher Tuesday
Seattle Mariners' 2023 Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the Seattle Mariners' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
MLB The Show 23: 5 Diamond Card Additions for the AL West
Breaking down five AL West Diamond Dynasty cards that should be added to MLB The Show 23. With the announcement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Derek Jeter as cover athletes for MLB The Show 23, fans of the game are itching to play the new version when it releases on March 28. After watching the Jeter Captain Edition reveal trailer, who can blame them?
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Verducci: How Tom Brady Made Wild MLB History by Retiring From NFL
Also, one powerful stat shows how Aaron Judge became even more dangerous.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Giants for the 2023 MLB season.
Ex-Red Sox Utility Man Reportedly Signs With Diamondbacks After Short Stint With Club
Arizona added a former Red Sox utility man to a minor-league deal
Rangers hire former 2B Ian Kinsler as special assistant
February 6 - The Texas Rangers named their former longtime second baseman and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as a special assistant to the general manager on Monday. Kinsler, 40, will assist GM Chris Young in "many facets of baseball operations," the team said in a release.
Mets hire former All-Star slugger; MLB world reacts
The New York Mets have a lengthy and somewhat tumultuous past with former All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltrán, but it appears that the former slugger will be returning to the organization once again. According to a New York Post report, Beltrán will be returning to the Mets organization in a front-office role alongside general manager Billy Eppler. Read more... The post Mets hire former All-Star slugger; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer
A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
Hart Signs Minor League Deal With Phillies
Kyle Hart has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Stephen Piscotty, SF Giants, Agree on Minor League Deal
Piscotty was released by the A's in August
In 19th-century America, baseball was known as “the national pastime.” Professional baseball leagues began popping up in the early 1800s, but it wasn’t until the late 1800s that Major League Baseball (MLB) was established. MLB now has 30 teams: 29 in the United States and 1 in Canada. These teams are divided into two different leagues; the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). Throughout the season, each team plays 162 games. The AL and NL also have their separate postseason tournaments.
