In 19th-century America, baseball was known as “the national pastime.” Professional baseball leagues began popping up in the early 1800s, but it wasn’t until the late 1800s that Major League Baseball (MLB) was established. MLB now has 30 teams: 29 in the United States and 1 in Canada. These teams are divided into two different leagues; the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). Throughout the season, each team plays 162 games. The AL and NL also have their separate postseason tournaments.

