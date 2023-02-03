ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Grayson wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster; Weekend storm to give way to pattern change; Central Valley groundwater sinking faster than ever; Shrinking Colorado River hands Biden his first climate brawl; and more …

Grayson wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster. “When devastating floods swept California last month, the community of Grayson – a town of 1,300 people tucked between almond orchards and dairy farms where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge – survived without major damage. In the minds of some townspeople and experts, that was thanks partly to the 2,100 acres (850 hectares) of former farmland just across the San Joaquin that have been largely restored to a natural floodplain. Advocates for floodplain restoration say it can help solve California’s dual dangers of flooding and drought, replenishing groundwater for future drought relief while protecting towns from the catastrophic flooding that scientists predict will come with climate change. Restoration also improves wildlife habitat. ... ” Read more from Reuters here: California town wonders if restored floodplain prevented disaster.
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Visit California State Parks for free in 2023

California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth-graders can obtain a California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a...
Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?

January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of […]
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.

(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
