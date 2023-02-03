Read full article on original website
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
MaxPreps
High school football: Rush Propst lands associate head coaching job at 1A school in Alabama
Rush Propst is back coaching high school football, this time as the associate head coach at 1A Coosa Christian (Gadsden, Ala.). He joins Mark O'Bryant, who led Conquerors to a 10-5 record, a state semifinal berth and was named the 1A coach of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Hitching Post owner ‘more sad’ for Mentone residents than himself over fire that destroyed Alabama landmark
The owner of The Hitching Post said he was “more sad” for the north Alabama town’s residents than himself when a fire engulfed the iconic DeKalb County business Thursday and destroyed what is believed to be the town’s oldest shop. “My main thing is that it...
13 North Alabama students nominated to US Service Academies
Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale
Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department: Activity for January 23 thru January 26, 2023
Shannon Charles Helton, age 50 of Guntersville, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 9:49 am. Daniel Conway Swart, age 39 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Torture/Willful Abuse of Child at 2:04 pm. Lawrence Jeremy Bewley, age 49 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment and Criminal...
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash
One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder
Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
