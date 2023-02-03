ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale

Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash

One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder

Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
FALKVILLE, AL

