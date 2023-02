PHOENIX --- The South Mountain Community College softball team opened its 2023 season at the Great Western Shootout hosted by Arizona Western College on Feb. 2 in Yuma, Ariz., with a tripleheader. After falling 9-4 to Southern Nevada and 7-6 to Utah State-Eastern, the Cougars posted an 8-6 (8 innings) victory over Southern Idaho to get their 2023 campaign fully underway.

