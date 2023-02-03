Read full article on original website
DuckTerritory's Erik Skopil and Jared Mack are joined by Ducks Wire's Zac Neel to host the first ever Oregon signee superlative draft. The trio each picked five members of Oregon's 2023 signee class to fit certain categories. Then, they spent the final portion of the show discussing Adrian Klemm's departure to join the New England Patriots staff.
Oregon State Football 2022 Position Review: Quarterback
As we enter the month of February, we prepare to endure the first month without college football since last summer. Oregon State, though, wrapped up its 2022 season back in the middle of December, taking down Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl to put the cherry on top of its first ten-win season in sixteen years.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
This Duck team has dug themselves a hole, can they pull themselves out?
Monday brought a new Associated Press poll, and for the first time in six years, the Ducks failed to receive a single vote. That's the result of stacking losses. "We've dug ourselves a hole," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said after Sunday's 100-92 loss to No. 7 Utah. "We've got to start winning some of these. We've got plenty of opportunities left, but at some point we have to pull some of these out."
Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon
TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
thatoregonlife.com
This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970
Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
kezi.com
New movie with PNW connections hopes to benefit HBCUs
PACIFIC NORTHWEST- We all know there are plenty of Hollywood blockbusters for you to go and see at the movie theater, but there's a new movie that just came out this weekend with a hometown connection. Movie goers have a chance to see a truly unique and special film starting...
centraloregondaily.com
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort
Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
kezi.com
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
highway58herald.org
02/02/2023– WATER OBSTRUCTION: MCKENZIE RIVER 1/4 MILE DOWNSTREAM FROM THE OLALLIE BOAT LAUNCH (PHOTO)
Downloadable file: McKenzie_River_Obstruction_Olallie.jpg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately ¼ mile downstream from Olallie boat launch. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and is not safely navigable. For the...
nbc16.com
Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
Repeat DUII offender loses license, gets year in Marion County Jail
Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
kykn.com
Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director
SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
