Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles CEO, brother agree to dismiss legal dispute
Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos and his brother Lou have agreed to end their fight over a lawsuit in which Lou accused John of seizing control of the team in defiance of their father Peter's wishes. Lou Angelos sued John last year, claiming John took control of the Orioles at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Zack Greinke can earn $15M this year in deal with Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:56 p.m. EST
Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth as NASCAR analyst in 2024. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Harvick will move into the Fox booth as a NASCAR analyst in 2024. Harvick has said this 23rd season will be his last as a full-time driver. He has been a guest analyst for Fox for more than 25 races since 2015. He'll join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer as the regular analyst starting next season. The move to the booth is a natural progression for Harvick because he showed immediate talent when Fox first began using him as a broadcaster. He was the 2014 Cup champion and is tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories.
