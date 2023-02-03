ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton ISD swim teams ready for regionals

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8yB2_0kblut5s00
The Denton High swim and dive team poses for a photo after winning several medals at the District 7-5A meet last month. The team had several athletes qualify for the upcoming regional meet. Courtesy photo/Denton High aquatics

Amid a busy spring semester of sports featuring basketball, soccer and soon baseball and softball, swim and dive teams have entered the championship portion of their season as well.

Denton ISD schools will be well represented at the upcoming regional meets with a plethora of athletes set to compete Monday and Tuesday after the meets were postponed due to the inclement weather. Spots will be on the line for the state 5A and 6A meets, which are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Dallas, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Dallas. The L G Pinkston High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00. The Franklin D Roosevelt High School soccer team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Widespread, Soaking Rain on the Way for North Texas

Widespread rain is in the forecast for North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system pulls out of the southern Rockies. Unlike last week, this will all be liquid precipitation and not ice or snow. In fact, there are more spring-like attributes with this storm system than winter-like. While...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming

The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas

Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Refrozen roads, fog led to rise in crashes across North Texas

As the winter storm ice melted across the region, many North Texans were anxious to get back on the roads. But some weren't prepared for the still-frozen conditions on Friday morning. As of noon Friday, police responded to 137 major crashes in Dallas. That's a jump from just 35 on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy