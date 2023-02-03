Denton ISD swim teams ready for regionals

The Denton High swim and dive team poses for a photo after winning several medals at the District 7-5A meet last month. The team had several athletes qualify for the upcoming regional meet. Courtesy photo/Denton High aquatics

Amid a busy spring semester of sports featuring basketball, soccer and soon baseball and softball, swim and dive teams have entered the championship portion of their season as well.

Denton ISD schools will be well represented at the upcoming regional meets with a plethora of athletes set to compete Monday and Tuesday after the meets were postponed due to the inclement weather. Spots will be on the line for the state 5A and 6A meets, which are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.