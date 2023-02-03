ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Milkins fires 147 break in German Masters clash with Chris Wakelin

By Pa Staff
 3 days ago

Robert Milkins fired his third professional maximum break in the second frame of his German Masters quarter-final against Chris Wakelin in Berlin.

Milkins’ feat continued a fine run of form after he scored a rare 146 clearance in the final frame of his fourth round win over Daniel Wells on Thursday.

Milkins, the world number 31, is bidding for his second career ranking title win after clinching the Gibraltar Open last year.

The Independent

The Independent

