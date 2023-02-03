ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming

The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City

Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Gets a New Heart

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay has received a new heart and is resting comfortably, according to his wife. Last month Jay announced on his WBAP-AM morning show that he was awaiting a heart transplant. Jay’s wife Ann shared the news with Cumulus Market Manager Dan Bennett over the weekend....
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested

There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
Steven Doyle

Top Burgers in Dallas 2023

We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Local Attorney Jailed

A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy