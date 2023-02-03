Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
tonyspicks.com
TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 2/4/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The #15 TCU Horned Frogs will go against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in NCAAB action in Gallagher-Iba Arena, OK, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. The TCU Horned Frogs will try to increase their chances of winning the Big 12 regular season championship by defeating Oklahoma State on the road on Saturday.
Malachi Hayes, Michael Gibbs power surging Sam Houston past state-ranked Arlington Martin
Junior guard Malachi Hayes and freshman forward Michael Gibbs scored 34 combined points to power Arlington Sam Houston to a pivotal 70-59 win over state-ranked Arlington Martin, as the Texans moved into a tie for first place in District 8-6A
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Gets a New Heart
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay has received a new heart and is resting comfortably, according to his wife. Last month Jay announced on his WBAP-AM morning show that he was awaiting a heart transplant. Jay’s wife Ann shared the news with Cumulus Market Manager Dan Bennett over the weekend....
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested
There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dog, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dog will be sold at the Stock...
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
dallasexpress.com
Former Local Attorney Jailed
A former Denton attorney has been jailed due to alleged crimes of theft and misappropriation. Rodney William Haire, a former personal injury attorney, was sent to Denton County Jail on January 12. Haire is charged with one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Each of the charges is a first-degree felony.
