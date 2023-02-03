Read full article on original website
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Classic Shrimp Scampi
My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.
Easy Meatloaf
Transfer the cooled onion mixture to a large bowl. Add beef, sausage, panko, 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup parsley, Parmesan, eggs, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; gently but thoroughly mix with your hands until well combined. Transfer to the prepared pan, packing the mixture tightly so no air pockets exist. Spoon the remaining 1/4 cup ketchup over the top, spreading in an even layer.
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
Nothing says old-fashioned comfort like Chicken Pot Pie Casserole. A humble dish, but a crowd pleaser, it’s perfect to make for casual family get-togethers. If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an easy twist on chicken pot pie. The classic chicken pot pie is a savory pie crust filled with chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce. This casserole version swaps out the pie crust in favor of refrigerated biscuit dough, making it even easier to prepare and easy to serve, but just as easy to love.
Hummingbird Cake
Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake. Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states. The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.
Ground Beef Stroganoff (No Cream Soups)
This recipe for homemade beef stroganoff recipe is made without any cream soups and made from scratch but still easy! Creamy and delicious!. This super easy and wonderful recipe for Beef Stroganoff from my friend Holly at Life in the Lofthouse has been making an appearance at our dinner table for a long time. Actually, it was a favorite meal her Mom would make them growing up. There is something just so darn comforting about this creamy beef mixture served over egg noodles.
Healthy Recipe: Almond Pound Cake
Pound cake is traditionally made from equal amounts of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. Originally the weight of all the ingredients totaled 1-pound, hence the name!. This recipe is a little different in that we have cut down on the sugar and substituted almond flour for half of the usual wheat flour. The resulting pound cake is a little heavier but has less starch and more protein. Glazing with lemon syrup gives it an extra bite. This cake is delicious as a simple dessert with berries or cooked fruit, or just with a cup of good coffee.
Grandma's Banana Cake
We've all had those last couple of bananas sitting on the kitchen counter aging, thinking, "I should make something". Well, you need to make Grandma's Banana Cake so you can use them up!
Pasta Recipe Roundup
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Pasta is the best use of carbs! I’ve rounded up 30 of my favorite recipes that are sure to be a hit with your family! Whether you’re wanting something cheesy, saucy, meaty, or something in between, there’s a recipe for every craving! This pasta recipe roundup is definitely one to come back to time and time again.
Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
Food52's 11 best soup recipes of all time, ranked
The days may (allegedly) be getting longer, but winter is still undeniably here. While the sun's annual foray into playing hard to get comes to a close, it's best to use our remaining time indoors to celebrate winter's most iconic dish: soup. Here are our 11 most popular soup recipes of all time, from French onion to butternut squash, and beyond.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
What’s a sloppy Joe casserole? It’s everything you know and love about a sloppy Joe contained in a neat casserole that you can enjoy with a fork. Rather than smash the filling between a bun, we topped our casserole with irresistible golden garlicky slider rolls and added in melted cheese — because what really is a casserole without cheese?
Classic French Onion Soup
French onion soup begins with beef stock. Onions are sliced thin and then caramelized, allowing them to become sweet. Wine is added to the pan to deglaze. Then, they are added to heated stock to yield a richer flavor. The soup is topped with a toasted French baguette and topped with Gruyere. There’s nothing like adding a delicious appetizer to your date night in.
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Caramel Brownies
If classic brownies just aren't doing it for you anymore, it may be time to fine tune for a better brownie experience. That's exactly what these Caramel Brownies are—a serious upgrade from the ho-hum squares of basic, boring chocolate. A chocolate lover’s dream, these brownies are ultra fudgy and...
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Ina Garten’s Pot Roast Recipe Proves That She’s the Queen of the Kitchen
Thank you, Ina Garten, for yet again turning an ordinary recipe into something exceptional. Her overnight mac and cheese is flavorful, creamy and cheesy. This homestyle meat loaf is juicy and full of diced, caramelized onions. And now that I’ve made the official Ina Garten pot roast recipe, I’m an even bigger fan of her elevated takes on classic dishes.
Cheesecake Brownies
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add 1 cup sugar and chocolate chips; whisk constantly just until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in cocoa, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let cool, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Whisk in 3 eggs, 1 at a time; stir until the batter is glossy and smooth. Transfer 1/3 cup batter to a small bowl and set aside. Gently fold 3/4 cup flour into the batter in the pot.
No Baked Brownies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.
