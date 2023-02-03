ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Shooting Woes Hinders Birmingham-Southern Women's Basketball

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Dominates In Wire-To-Wire Win

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Softball Falls in Double Header Against Saint Leo and Lander

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Lacrosse Opens Season 17-12 Over Reinhardt

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Softball Splits Opening Day Double Header

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Women's Tennis Team Swept By Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
MOBILE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McGuire starts for American team at Senior Bowl

Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire got the start for the American team in the Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. McGuire didn’t appear on the stat sheet in the first half, but he flashed two solid pass rush reps before halftime. He picked up a quarterback hit in the third quarter on former Fresno State signal-caller Jake Haener, who spent the last three years playing under new Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL

