FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
thecutoffnews.com
Shooting Woes Hinders Birmingham-Southern Women's Basketball
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Dominates In Wire-To-Wire Win
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Softball Falls in Double Header Against Saint Leo and Lander
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Lacrosse Opens Season 17-12 Over Reinhardt
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Softball Splits Opening Day Double Header
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Women's Tennis Team Swept By Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
WALA-TV FOX10
Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
thecutoffnews.com
McGuire starts for American team at Senior Bowl
Former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire got the start for the American team in the Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. McGuire didn’t appear on the stat sheet in the first half, but he flashed two solid pass rush reps before halftime. He picked up a quarterback hit in the third quarter on former Fresno State signal-caller Jake Haener, who spent the last three years playing under new Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
Gymnastics Instant Analysis: No. 11 Alabama 197.850, No. 6 Auburn 197.700
The BamaCentral crew recaps the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers, including a perfect 10 from Luisa Blanco.
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
tdalabamamag.com
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
Three Bulldogs play one more game together in Senior Bowl
Maryland’s Chris Ryland kicked four field goals and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passed for 139 yards and a touc...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Mobile, other Ala. cities ranked some of the worst cities for singles
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are getting ready to spend a romantic day together. Singles may be looking for love and, according to WalletHub, Mobile is one of the worst places to do that. WalletHub created a list of over 180 cities across the U.S. and used 36 […]
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
