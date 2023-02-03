ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
ETOnline.com

This Celeb-Approved Jewelry Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Diamond Sale Just in Time for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's no better time to score a sweet gift for your loved one at an even sweeter discount. For the first time ever, celebrity-approved jewelry brand Mejuri is hosting its Diamond Week sale. Now through Tuesday, February 7, Mejuri is offering 15% off all diamond jewelry. Whether you’re shopping for your Valentine or treating yourself, this inaugural Mejuri sale is stacked with timeless pieces from diamond rings and bracelets and huggie hoops and diamond letter pendants.
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Gear Patrol

Save Up to 70% Off at Lunya This Valentine's Day, Including Its Washable Silk Loungewear

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Valentine's Day is right around the corner (even if it feels like the new year started yesterday), so it's time to start finding the perfect gift for your special someone. Whether you're shopping for him or for her, you can never go wrong with a cozy clothing item, especially if you're experiencing some winter weather or your giftee works from home. When it comes to comfortable loungewear, Lunya is one of the best. All of its clothing and accessories are made from quality fabrics, from cashmere to its popular washable silk collection. And right now the brand is holding a Warehouse Sale featuring up to 70 percent off — just in time for Valentine's Day shipping cutoffs.
blufashion.com

Popular Diamond Rings Style

Diamond rings have become increasingly popular for special occasions like engagements and weddings, but there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. From the three stone, solitaire, to the modern double halo, each style offers its own unique appeal. Diamond rings are an ever-popular choice for special occasions,...
brides.com

How to Determine Your Wedding Dress Size

Shopping for a wedding dress is a very different experience from shopping for literally any other item of clothing. Instead of thumbing through the racks looking for your usual size, bridalwear requires you to try on a sample size of the gown you potentially want to buy. This can mean that the looks you try on are either way too big or way too small, and even if a dress does seem to fit your measurements, it will still need to be tailored to perfection.
Recycled Crafts

Heart Hats to Knit for Valentine’s Day

It’s been a few years since I’ve done a roundup of heart-themed hat knitting patterns (you’d be surprised at how many there are!) but with Valentine’s Day around the corner I figured I would look and see what new options were available. Hats are a great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy