prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Brian Flores to get second interview for Cardinals’ head coach vacancy

It was only yesterday when it was reported that the Arizona Cardinals will be conducting second interviews with Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. It was also reported that Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have another interview with Arizona but that date has yet to be announced.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Steelers assistant Brian Flores accepts job as Vikings' defensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the 2022-23 NFL season nearly completed, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of its assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores will accept the defensive coordinator position for the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers hired Flores heading into the 2022 season as its senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He finished his tenure with a 24-25 record, with no postseason appearances. Flores will be inheriting a defense in Minnesota that ranked 30th in points given up per game with 25.4 and 31st in total yards per game given up with 391.1. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview

The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.
CINCINNATI, OH

