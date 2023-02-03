Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Steelers' Brian Flores Late Addition to Cardinals Second-Round HC Interviews
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant is growing interest around the league.
chatsports.com
Brian Flores to get second interview for Cardinals’ head coach vacancy
It was only yesterday when it was reported that the Arizona Cardinals will be conducting second interviews with Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. It was also reported that Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have another interview with Arizona but that date has yet to be announced.
Report: Steelers assistant Brian Flores accepts job as Vikings' defensive coordinator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the 2022-23 NFL season nearly completed, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of its assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores will accept the defensive coordinator position for the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers hired Flores heading into the 2022 season as its senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He finished his tenure with a 24-25 record, with no postseason appearances. Flores will be inheriting a defense in Minnesota that ranked 30th in points given up per game with 25.4 and 31st in total yards per game given up with 391.1.
Yardbarker
Report: Vance Joseph, Brian Callahan Out of Running for Cardinals HC Job
The Arizona Cardinals currently have three second interviews scheduled for their head coach vacancy, as Lou Anarumo, Brian Flores and Mike Kafka all made the cut after the first round of meeting with the team. All three will interview with the team this week. The Cardinals will move forward in...
Carolina Panthers Announce Their Defensive Coordinator Hire
The Carolina Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. Evero spent last season, his only, as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator. He was let out of his contract to pursue other jobs after the Broncos hired new head coach ...
Yardbarker
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
chatsports.com
Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.
