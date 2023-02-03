ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch News

Reports out of Mexico stated that veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had been fined and sentenced to prison time for a gun incident in the country. Busch took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce what really happened. The veteran NASCAR driver revealed that he brought a gun into Mexico and ...
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.

Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
Speedway Digest

Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum

ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, I think there was a couple good restarts from the outside the beginning of the second half of the race when we had a restart every half a lap. That helped us. I think we went from eighth to second there pretty quickly. Obviously that was a big gain for us, and then just kind of got put back a little bit. I had one bad restart from the outside of the front row, and that hurt our finishing position.
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.

