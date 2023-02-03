Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch News
Reports out of Mexico stated that veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had been fined and sentenced to prison time for a gun incident in the country. Busch took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce what really happened. The veteran NASCAR driver revealed that he brought a gun into Mexico and ...
Autoweek.com
How NASCAR Built an Asphalt Race Track in the L.A. Coliseum (Again!)
Work on this year’s track on the floor of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum started Dec. 15 and went on “round the clock” (with a holiday break) until paving began Jan. 4. First, crews layed down 130,000 square feet of plastic sheeting known as Visqueen on top...
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
Teen dies instantly during training accident at Florida race track: reports
A 19-year-old exercise rider died at a horse racing track in Florida Saturday morning, and was honored with a moment of silence by jockeys and their valets.
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Ross Chastain Has Epic Response to NASCAR Making His Move a Penalty
Nobody will ever “send it” quite like Ross Chastain ever again. NASCAR recently banned the driver’s epic “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville, much to the dismay of race fans. Chastain, though, is taking it in stride. Chastain rode the wall and, quite literally, put the...
Sporting News
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano for dumping him at the Busch Light Clash
Kyle Busch calls out Joey Logano after he dumped him during the Busch Light Clash. What did Busch have to say about Logano?
Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum
ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, I think there was a couple good restarts from the outside the beginning of the second half of the race when we had a restart every half a lap. That helped us. I think we went from eighth to second there pretty quickly. Obviously that was a big gain for us, and then just kind of got put back a little bit. I had one bad restart from the outside of the front row, and that hurt our finishing position.
NBC Sports
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Sporting News
NASCAR lineup for Clash at the Coliseum: Starting order, pole for 2023 exhibition race in L.A.
NASCAR is back after a three-month break, as drivers and teams gear up for the 2023 season with the Clash at the Coliseum Sunday in Los Angeles. The annual exhibition race, now in its second year in California after decades at Daytona, serves to whet the appetite of race fans ahead of the traditional season opener in two weeks.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Autoweek.com
Al Keller and NASCAR's First Road Course Race on an Airport Runway in 1954
In June 1954, Bill France took his NASCAR flagship series to Linden, N.J., where a 50-lap race was scheduled on a makeshift track at the Linden airport. In a true rarity, the race was won by a foreign-built car, as Al Keller took the checkered flag in a Jaguar XK120.
Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Justin Haley earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Busch Light Clash pole, giving him the top starting position in the first of four heat races, where he finished third and ultimately qualified ninth for the main event. Despite sustaining front-end damage and a late race spin, Haley managed to...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Clash at Coliseum: Winning Average Speed 21.831 mph; More Violent than First
This year there were 16 caution flags, including the one for the halfway break. There also was a brief red flag for track cleanup following a multi-car accident. Last year there were five yellow flags. The average speed of this year's race winner was 21.831 mph.
NBC Sports
Road to the 2023 Daytona 500 is unpaved for Travis Pastrana, who’ll try DIRTcar Nationals
Travis Pastrana will attempt to make his first NASCAR Cup series race on February 19 with the grandaddy of them all, the Daytona 500, but his road to get there will not be paved and his car will have only two fenders as he tackles Florida Speedweeks and the DIRTcar Nationals.
'I would love to race here': Takeaways from IndyCar's open test at The Thermal Club
THERMAL, Calif. – Chalk it up to a between-sessions lunch spread featuring made-to-order sushi, private on-site casitas with near-unparalleled views of the star-filled night sky, but the IndyCar paddock seemed to come away from last week’s test at The Thermal Club with largely glowing reviews. Will we get...
Comments / 0