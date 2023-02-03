Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO