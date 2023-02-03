Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Amanda Serrano wins and becomes undisputed champ, sets up Katie Taylor rematch
Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor. They fought a thriller last year at Madison Square Garden and are expecting nothing less in Ireland on May 20. “The last fight was an epic fight and I think the next one’s going to be exactly the same,” Taylor said. Before that, Serrano got the better of a...
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
Alycia Baumgardner becomes undisputed junior lightweight champion
Alycia Baumgardner defeated Elhem Mekhaled to become the undisputed junior lightweight champion Saturday night.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’
It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win. WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer. Williams was named as a top...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
Boxing Scene
Salita On Whyte-Wallin: Dillian Needs To Beat Someone Legitimate To Warrant Joshua Fight
Otto Wallin won another fight on January 27 in what has become a tedious process to remain active while the heavyweight contender’s promoter attempts to land him another high-profile opportunity. The Swedish southpaw defeated Mexican veteran Helaman Olguin by unanimous decision in a non-televised eight-rounder in Windham, New Hampshire....
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua – Jermaine Franklin LIVE on DAZN on April 1st
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin is now official for April 1st on regular non-PPV on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is a must-win fight for the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), as he can no longer afford to absorb defeats if he wants to achieve his dream of capturing another world title.
Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on 1 April
Anthony Joshua will begin his comeback trail with a fight against Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1.The former world heavyweight champion suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last August in Saudi Arabia.Tyson Fury instigated talks over an all-British bout weeks after that split decision loss in Jeddah but no world title fight was forthcoming, and now Joshua will return to action against American Franklin.
BoxingNews24.com
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO
In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
Boxing Scene
Ben Shalom on Conor Benn: I Don’t Know What the WBC Have To Do With Whether He’s Fighting Or Not
Ben Shalom fails to see how the World Boxing Council factors into Conor Benn’s attempts to turn back the results of two failed drug tests. Benn, the embattled British welterweight, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have repeatedly insisted that the WBC’s ongoing investigation will result in a verdict that will vindicate Benn and restore his tarnished reputation. Hearn has stated that he expects Benn to fight in the first half of his year.
