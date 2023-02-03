Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor. They fought a thriller last year at Madison Square Garden and are expecting nothing less in Ireland on May 20. “The last fight was an epic fight and I think the next one’s going to be exactly the same,” Taylor said. Before that, Serrano got the better of a...

1 DAY AGO