New York Post

Amanda Serrano wins and becomes undisputed champ, sets up Katie Taylor rematch

Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor. They fought a thriller last year at Madison Square Garden and are expecting nothing less in Ireland on May 20. “The last fight was an epic fight and I think the next one’s going to be exactly the same,” Taylor said. Before that, Serrano got the better of a...
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’

It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win. WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer. Williams was named as a top...
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis

Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
MARYLAND STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua – Jermaine Franklin LIVE on DAZN on April 1st

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin is now official for April 1st on regular non-PPV on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is a must-win fight for the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), as he can no longer afford to absorb defeats if he wants to achieve his dream of capturing another world title.
The Independent

Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on 1 April

Anthony Joshua will begin his comeback trail with a fight against Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1.The former world heavyweight champion suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last August in Saudi Arabia.Tyson Fury instigated talks over an all-British bout weeks after that split decision loss in Jeddah but no world title fight was forthcoming, and now Joshua will return to action against American Franklin.
BoxingNews24.com

Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO

In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
Boxing Scene

Ben Shalom on Conor Benn: I Don’t Know What the WBC Have To Do With Whether He’s Fighting Or Not

Ben Shalom fails to see how the World Boxing Council factors into Conor Benn’s attempts to turn back the results of two failed drug tests. Benn, the embattled British welterweight, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have repeatedly insisted that the WBC’s ongoing investigation will result in a verdict that will vindicate Benn and restore his tarnished reputation. Hearn has stated that he expects Benn to fight in the first half of his year.

