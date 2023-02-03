Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT enters into an agreement with…
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced on Twitter the promotion has entered into an agreement with WWE NXT.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley batting inside a steel cage
Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Road To WrestleMania House Show Notes, More
WWE will begin their “Road To WrestleMania SuperShow” live events this weekend. They will run the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA tonight. The lineup for tonight’s show is below:. United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
wrestleview.com
Update on Dijak’s finger; NXT and Reality of Wrestling and more
NXT held a media call with Shawn Michaels following Vengeance Day. Shawn said he felt that Vengeance Day was an absolutely phenomenal show in Charlotte and that the NXT roster was overjoyed to there. When asked about what was next for New Day after the title change, Shawn said they...
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Seth Rollins-Logan Paul, Brian Cage
WWE news and notes, Jericho praises Brian Cage, and more.
PWMania
WWE Officially Announces Brock Lesnar for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW. Lesnar was in Orlando for tonight’s RAW and was scheduled to appear on the show, as PWMania.com previously reported. The appearance has now been confirmed by WWE. ““With Elimination Chamber just weeks away, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw! How...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers & Backstage Notes
Fightful has released the list of the producers for last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, including several backstage notes from the event. * Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, and Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Royal Rumble match. * Abyss produced the Bray Wyatt vs....
wrestleview.com
NXT Vengeance Day Results – 2/4/23 (Tag Title Four-Way, Steel Cage Title Match and more!)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair introduces the show in a video package running down the card and the competitors on tonight’s show. We go live to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena isn’t quit sold out, but the crowd looks good. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage February 17 episode scheduled to air at an earlier timeslot
According to TNT’s current programming schedule, the February 17 episode of AEW Rampage will air at 7:00 pm ET, instead of it’s usual 10:00 pm timeslot. The reason for the timeslot change is due to TNT’S live coverage of the NBA Rising Stars game, which part of the All-Star weekend.
