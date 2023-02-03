ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

wvexplorer.com

Ignore groundhogs: look to frogs to announce spring

BEAVER, W.Va. — Say what you will about groundhogs, their ability to predict the arrival of spring is nowhere near as accurate as that of frogs: like clockwork, spring peepers will herald the return of light and warmth in central Appalachia in late February and early March. Triggered by...
BEAVER, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman’s body found near Rail Trail in Beckley identified

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by the Beckley Police Department, the body of a woman that was found on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, was positively identified. According to Beckley PD, the body belonged to Linda Lusk, 47, of Beckley. Available information revealed Lusk was not homeless...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter still dealing with code red situation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County animal shelter is pleading to the community to adopt a dog and help alleviate overcrowding issues at the shelter. The Shelter is currently in code red status which means the shelter may have to start euthanizing dogs that aren’t being adopted. Director Stacey Harmon said spaying and neutering […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fire crews battle structure fire in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell LOOTPRESS that fire crews are currently on the scene battling a structure fire on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:28 PM and the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope Fire Departments all responded.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Fire department dispatched to local Walmart

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area

UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe.   BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
JUMPING BRANCH, WV
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In West Virginia With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Best gyro in Beckley. Best chicken kabobs in Beckley. Best burgers in Beckley. Well, which one is it? And what restaurant are you talking about? Hungry stomachs want to know! Good news, hungry stomachs: for the best burgers, best chicken kabobs, AND best gyro in Beckley, West Virginia, head to Little Sicily Italian Restaurant and New York Style Pizza. In fact, Little Sicily has some of the best Italian, Greek, and American food to be found anywhere in the area, period. Plus, with generous portion sizes and affordable pricing, you’ll want to come hungry!
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Mingo Central earns Springhouse title and rights to No.1 ranking in win over Wyoming East

White Sulphur Springs – The chants of “We’re No. 1” rang from the behind Mingo Central’s bench Saturday evening at The Greenbrier, summing up the evening perfectly. In the third matchup this season of the top two ranked teams in Class AA, No. 2 Mingo Central took the rubber match with No. 1 Wyoming East, earning A 45-39 victory at Colonial Hall and with it the Battle for the Springhouse championship.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
lootpress.com

Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
PRINCETON, WV

