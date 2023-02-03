Read full article on original website
Related
wvexplorer.com
Ignore groundhogs: look to frogs to announce spring
BEAVER, W.Va. — Say what you will about groundhogs, their ability to predict the arrival of spring is nowhere near as accurate as that of frogs: like clockwork, spring peepers will herald the return of light and warmth in central Appalachia in late February and early March. Triggered by...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WVNT-TV
Woman’s body found near Rail Trail in Beckley identified
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by the Beckley Police Department, the body of a woman that was found on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, was positively identified. According to Beckley PD, the body belonged to Linda Lusk, 47, of Beckley. Available information revealed Lusk was not homeless...
Mercer County Animal Shelter still dealing with code red situation
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County animal shelter is pleading to the community to adopt a dog and help alleviate overcrowding issues at the shelter. The Shelter is currently in code red status which means the shelter may have to start euthanizing dogs that aren’t being adopted. Director Stacey Harmon said spaying and neutering […]
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Fire crews battle structure fire in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell LOOTPRESS that fire crews are currently on the scene battling a structure fire on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:28 PM and the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope Fire Departments all responded.
UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
wfxrtv.com
Fire department dispatched to local Walmart
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
WVNT-TV
Man charged in relation to unlawful use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man formerly from the Mercer County area was charged in relation to the illegal use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV,...
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
UPDATE: Missing Cross Lanes man found safe
Deputies say they are looking for a missing Cross Lanes, West Virginia, man. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Bryce Keller was reported missing on Friday after he was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area
UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe. BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In West Virginia With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Best gyro in Beckley. Best chicken kabobs in Beckley. Best burgers in Beckley. Well, which one is it? And what restaurant are you talking about? Hungry stomachs want to know! Good news, hungry stomachs: for the best burgers, best chicken kabobs, AND best gyro in Beckley, West Virginia, head to Little Sicily Italian Restaurant and New York Style Pizza. In fact, Little Sicily has some of the best Italian, Greek, and American food to be found anywhere in the area, period. Plus, with generous portion sizes and affordable pricing, you’ll want to come hungry!
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
Girls Basketball: Mingo Central earns Springhouse title and rights to No.1 ranking in win over Wyoming East
White Sulphur Springs – The chants of “We’re No. 1” rang from the behind Mingo Central’s bench Saturday evening at The Greenbrier, summing up the evening perfectly. In the third matchup this season of the top two ranked teams in Class AA, No. 2 Mingo Central took the rubber match with No. 1 Wyoming East, earning A 45-39 victory at Colonial Hall and with it the Battle for the Springhouse championship.
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
Comments / 1