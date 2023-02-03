Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
The story behind the infamous photograph of Nick Kuesis and gangster James MorelliCristoval VictorialChicago, IL
Red Sox: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to make the postseason
The Boston Red Sox will be looking to get back to the postseason after missing out all together in 2022. How can the Red Sox get back to their winning ways?. The Boston Red Sox have a tough task ahead of them heading into 2023. With the team preparing for spring training in just a little over a week, it still feels as though Boston is a few moves away from fielding a competitive team in 2023.
chatsports.com
Ex-Cub Jason Heyward grows his Chicago legacy through baseball academy at new North Austin Center
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was one of a handful of people left on North Austin Center’s expansive indoor turf field an hour after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, taking pictures with a group of patient fans and giving one last interview about his baseball academy, which is an integral part of the center’s sports programming.
True Blue LA
Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in Chicago
Dodgers non-roster invitee Jayson Heyward opened a baseball academy in Chicago this week, part of a 10-acre complex that will host thousands of kids annually. In a Q&A with Patrick Mooney at The Athletic, Heyward talked about the impact he hoped to achieve with his academy, and the role of The Players Alliance in helping make baseball more accessible.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston?
The Chicago Bears are contemplating dealing the No. 1 overall pick. So says Todd McShay from ESPN, who relayed some of the chatter he had heard this past week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. I’ve heard similar in talking to scouts and execs this week about Chicago’s situation....
Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview: Infielder Patrick Wisdom
As the Cubs start turning the corner on their rebuild and look to return to the postseason, it'll be interesting to see what type of role Patrick Wisdom carves out for himself. A strikeout-prone bat with big-time power, the 31-year-old former first-rounder will look to build on some of the improvements we saw from him at the dish last year.
Yardbarker
Cubs Top Prospect Invited to MLB Spring Training
As MLB Spring Training draws nearer, the picture begins to take shape as to who on the fringes might make the roster. Equally important to trying to break onto the 26-man roster is the experience that prospects can glean from time with the Major League camp. The Chicago Cubs just...
Chicago Cubs News: Farm system rankings, Curtis Taylor, and more
After revealing his Top 100 Major League Baseball prospect rankings earlier this week, Kylie McDaniel of ESPN has now ranked Major League Baseball team's farm system as a whole and he shared his insight on the Chicago Cubs minor league system. "11. Chicago Cubs ($220.5 million) Last year: 19th, 182.5...
Cubs Sign Taylor to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have added a right-handed pitcher to their farm system with Curtis Taylor.
Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview: Center Fielder Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs' long-term solution in center field appears to be top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong but given that Crow-Armstrong is likely to begin the 2023 season with Double-A Tennessee, the Cubs were in need of a temporary stopgap in center field at the Major League level. Enter Cody Bellinger as...
Ranking Dexter Fowler's top 3 most unforgettable Cubs moments
"You go, we go," no longer. Last week, Dexter Fowler officially announced his retirement. The 36-year-old outfielder had an incredible 14 big league seasons, playing for five teams (Rockies, Astros, Cubs, Cardinals and Angels), batting .259 with an on-base-percentage of .358 and OPS of .775. He’s also a one-time All-Star and World Series champion. Fowler made an immeasurable impact in his two seasons with the Cubs so, one last time, let's take a trip down memoty lane.
MLB Insider Pegs Cubs For Biggest Jump in 2023
An MLB Network insider has pegged the Chicago Cubs as the team that could make the biggest jump in the National League Central during the 2023 MLB season.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the top free agent the Bears need to target this offseason
CBS Sports recently named the top free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and they went with a solid option for the Chicago Bears. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, thinks the Bears should target San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. From CBS Sports:
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Focused on Playoff Push After All-Star Omission
LaVine focused on playoff push after All-Star omission originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only will Zach LaVine not be in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, he's not sticking around another cold climate. "I won’t be in Chicago; I’ll tell you that," LaVine said, laughingly,...
