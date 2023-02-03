ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to make the postseason

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to get back to the postseason after missing out all together in 2022. How can the Red Sox get back to their winning ways?. The Boston Red Sox have a tough task ahead of them heading into 2023. With the team preparing for spring training in just a little over a week, it still feels as though Boston is a few moves away from fielding a competitive team in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in Chicago

Dodgers non-roster invitee Jayson Heyward opened a baseball academy in Chicago this week, part of a 10-acre complex that will host thousands of kids annually. In a Q&A with Patrick Mooney at The Athletic, Heyward talked about the impact he hoped to achieve with his academy, and the role of The Players Alliance in helping make baseball more accessible.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview: Infielder Patrick Wisdom

As the Cubs start turning the corner on their rebuild and look to return to the postseason, it'll be interesting to see what type of role Patrick Wisdom carves out for himself. A strikeout-prone bat with big-time power, the 31-year-old former first-rounder will look to build on some of the improvements we saw from him at the dish last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Top Prospect Invited to MLB Spring Training

As MLB Spring Training draws nearer, the picture begins to take shape as to who on the fringes might make the roster. Equally important to trying to break onto the 26-man roster is the experience that prospects can glean from time with the Major League camp. The Chicago Cubs just...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Farm system rankings, Curtis Taylor, and more

After revealing his Top 100 Major League Baseball prospect rankings earlier this week, Kylie McDaniel of ESPN has now ranked Major League Baseball team's farm system as a whole and he shared his insight on the Chicago Cubs minor league system. "11. Chicago Cubs ($220.5 million) Last year: 19th, 182.5...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview: Center Fielder Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs' long-term solution in center field appears to be top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong but given that Crow-Armstrong is likely to begin the 2023 season with Double-A Tennessee, the Cubs were in need of a temporary stopgap in center field at the Major League level. Enter Cody Bellinger as...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Ranking Dexter Fowler's top 3 most unforgettable Cubs moments

"You go, we go," no longer. Last week, Dexter Fowler officially announced his retirement. The 36-year-old outfielder had an incredible 14 big league seasons, playing for five teams (Rockies, Astros, Cubs, Cardinals and Angels), batting .259 with an on-base-percentage of .358 and OPS of .775. He’s also a one-time All-Star and World Series champion. Fowler made an immeasurable impact in his two seasons with the Cubs so, one last time, let's take a trip down memoty lane.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
CHICAGO, IL
