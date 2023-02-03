Read full article on original website
Local students compete in national math competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of local middle schoolers filled the gymnasium at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Saturday morning, as part of the regional “MATHCOUNTS” competition. Around 60 students from seven local middle schools took part in the event, according to Leanne Holder, a mathematics professor at...
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established...
‘Soup Bowl’ returns to provide thousands of meals to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the first time in over two years, the Soup Bowl was back in person– and community members came out in droves to support it. Catholic Charities collaborates with dozens of local organizations to provide different soups and hand-made bowls to 300 people Saturday, all a part of the annual fundraiser which raises money to fight local food insecurity.
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center.
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd...
Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was...
Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be...
