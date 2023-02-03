ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why Nordstrom Stock Plummeted Today

The share price dropped sharply following a report Friday that a high-profile activist investor was amassing stock. It's not unusual for such a pullback to occur the day following news or rumors of activist involvement.
WWD

Nordstrom Stock Soars on Activist Stake

Nordstrom Inc.'s stock price – and speculation on the future of the company – soared on Friday after reports surfaced that activist investor Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy, had accumulated a large stake in the Seattle-based retailer. It is believed that 37-year-old billionaire Cohen is pushing for changes in the composition of the Nordstrom board, and possibly structural changes in the Nordstrom business as well. He's done at GamesStop, where he's a major investor and serves as chairman.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores.
Benzinga

Why PayPal And Coinbase Are Trading Lower; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares surged 31.48% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares rose 20.0% to $3 in pre-market trading. Catalent, Inc. CTLT rose 17.64% to $65.94 in pre-market trading after Danaher Corporation DHR hinted at a deal with the life sciences company. SoundHound
NASDAQ

Gordon Haskett Upgrades Nordstrom (JWN)

On February 3, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Nordstrom from Reduce to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is $21.16. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14.
Reuters

Billionaire Cohen builds stake in Nordstrom, urges board shakeup

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen is building a large stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and plans to push the upscale retailer to shake up its board as its performance has lagged behind rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

