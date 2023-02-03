Read full article on original website
A hike under the stars at Red Hollow
SUU Outdoors hosted a moonlight hike on Feb. 7 as part of their Take a Hike Tuesday series. Students met at the Red Hollow trailhead at 7 p.m. and hiked under the stars for almost two hours. This event was completely free, as all Tuesday hikes from SUU Outdoors are,...
Season preview: SUU softball prepares for first season in the WAC
After finishing seventh in the 2022 Big Sky Conference regular season standings, Southern Utah University softball switched to the WAC and has been ranked 12th in the preseason polls. The Thunderbirds did not qualify for the Big Sky Conference tournament last season. Notable losses. Makall Whetten, 5-5, Outfield, .216 AVG,...
SUU men’s basketball splits WAC roadtrip
The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team went 1-1 this week. Southern Utah won their first game versus the Lancers of California Baptist University on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Thunderbirds were not as lucky in their second game, losing to in-state rival Utah Tech University on Saturday, Feb. 4.
SUU women’s basketball looks to bounce back after first WAC loss
The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will continue Western Athletic Conference play in the America First Event Center against the New Mexico State University Aggies. Their following game will be against the Utah Valley University Wolverines. Last time out. Last week, Southern Utah shot 49.2% from the field and 41.8% on...
