Wolves v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Matip & Nunez Return, Henderson Decision

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Our predicted Liverpool XI as they take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday in the Premier League

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back with a victory after an injury time winner knocked them out of the FA Cup against Brighton on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will know three points at Molineux is a must for his team to retain any hopes of a top four finish.

Konate Injury Blow

Joel Matip is likely to be recalled to the starting XI for the trip to the Midlands after Ibrahima Konate picked up a hamstring issue in the match against the Seagulls.

In midfield, Klopp has a number of options available to him with skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho well rested, and with the possibility of Harvey Elliott moving back from the left wing position he has occupied of late.

Klopp must also decide whether the time is now right to bring Darwin Nunez back into the starting XI after two substitute appearances following his minor injury. The Uruguayan could start on the left if Cody Gakpo continues in a false nine role.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz all remain sidelined but are making good progress in respect of the recovery from their respective injuries.

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara ;

Mohamed Salah , Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

