COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road clash with No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Opening in doubles, pairings JC Roddick/Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins were locked in to battles on courts 2 and 3, with both matches going beyond six games. Roddick/Perego on court 2 were facing Ohio State’s Justin Boulais/Robert Cash and the Aggie pair survived multiple match points down 2-5, but the duo battled back knotting the match at five. The late charge ultimately came up short for A&M as the Buckeyes closed out the match (7-5), which secured the doubles point for Ohio State. Taylor/Rollins were unable to finish their match, however the Aggies were up (6-5) over Cannon Kinglsey/JJ Tracy on court 3.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO