Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team was dominant from start to finish in an 82-57 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in front of 12,640 fans at Reed Arena on Saturday. It was the third straight crowd of more than 12,000 as the Aggies improved...
KBTX.com
Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
KBTX.com
No. 4 Texas A&M Takes Down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White won Flat, 3-2. Scoring points for the Aggies included Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas, who garnered Most Outstanding Performer honors.
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took No. 3 LSU to the brink in Sunday’s 72-66 loss to the Tigers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) cut LSU’s (23-0, 11-0 SEC) lead to four points on three occasions in the fourth quarter in front of a season-best crowd of 6,482 at Reed Arena.
KBTX.com
Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. “The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
KBTX.com
Mile Relays Stand Out as Aggies Close New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, NM. – The men’s and women’s 4x400m teams registered record book times as the Texas A&M track & field team completed the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. In the men’s final event of the meet, Auhmad Robinson shot out of the starting blocks...
KBTX.com
Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
KBTX.com
No. 3 Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to open its spring slate at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. The Aggies had a stellar fall season where they finished runner-up at the prestigious Carmel Cup and won the “Mo” Morial Invitational and the stroke play championship of the East Lake Cup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter to the event, the same lineup that took A&M to the NCAA semifinal last season.
KBTX.com
Distin and Sajdoková excel on day one of New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková went 1-2 in the women’s high jump as the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday. Distin was...
KBTX.com
No. 23 A&M Drops Road Clash to No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road clash with No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Opening in doubles, pairings JC Roddick/Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins were locked in to battles on courts 2 and 3, with both matches going beyond six games. Roddick/Perego on court 2 were facing Ohio State’s Justin Boulais/Robert Cash and the Aggie pair survived multiple match points down 2-5, but the duo battled back knotting the match at five. The late charge ultimately came up short for A&M as the Buckeyes closed out the match (7-5), which secured the doubles point for Ohio State. Taylor/Rollins were unable to finish their match, however the Aggies were up (6-5) over Cannon Kinglsey/JJ Tracy on court 3.
KBTX.com
Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday. Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up...
KBTX.com
Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
KBTX.com
District leader Rangers take down Cougars, 65-57
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder improves to 28-4 on the season with an 8-point win over College Station. Rudder was led by Landon Heslip with 20 followed by Kevin Holmes 19 and Randon Cooks with 9. Willie Everline led the Cougars with 21 followed by Jackson Verdugo with 9.
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships. In the girls 100 meter backstroke, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen is 15th of a second off from first place with a time of 57.37.
KBTX.com
Allen Academy girls hold off St. Joseph 31-22
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy girls’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 31-22 at Eagle Gym Monday afternoon. It was Senior Day for St. Joseph. After cutting the Rams’ lead to 5 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to close the gap. Allen Academy had a 14-8 halftime lead.
KBTX.com
Consol girls’ soccer blanks College Station 2-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat College Station 2-0 in a same town showdown at Cougar Field Friday night. Lily Hickson broke the scoring seal in the 2nd half in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 Lady Tiger lead. Chloe Murr got a touch on a free kick and guided in Consol’s second goal of the night. The Lady Tigers had several looks in the first half.
KBTX.com
Cougars come back to beat Lady Rangers, 74-63
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station advances to12-1 in district play behind a career high 37-points from Jaeden McMillin. Jayden Davenport had 17 points and Kyla Clark added 12. It was all Rangers in the first half taking a 16-14 lead but the Cougars came back in the second quarter...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
KBTX.com
‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
Comments / 0