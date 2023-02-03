ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

Surgeons reply to SSM Health Dean lawsuit

Two orthopedic surgeons who have been sued by SSM Health Dean Medical Group are denying they violated their employment contracts when they left Dean to start their own independent practice, according to a report in the Wisconsin State Journal. Dr. Jason Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, who resigned in November...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Senior living CEO indicted for fraud

A Wisconsin senior living facility executive has been indicted on federal fraud charges for diverting funds from residents and negatively affecting their quality of life, according to a report by WBAY in Green Bay. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned a 12-count indictment against Kevin Breslin,...
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Weir Slurry Group to cease manufacturing, 115 jobs to be lost

Weir Slurry Group has notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will permanently cease all manufacturing and distribution services and permanently lay off approximately 115 employees from its facility located at 2701 S. Stoughton Road in Madison. Layoffs for impacted employees at the Madison facility are expected to begin on Dec. 31, 2023, and be completed no later than June 30, 2024. Affected positions include assemblers, machinists, painters, and welders.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Dane Co. Sheriff estimates $300K in losses from payroll check fraud scheme

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses to protect themselves against a payroll check fraud scheme that has already resulted in local losses in excess of $300,000, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Investigators believe the criminals behind the scheme in which the payroll checks were likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy